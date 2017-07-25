Boy Scouts Serve the Community in Raleigh County

Troops from New York tells us community service is just part of being a Boy Scout.

Trevor Satchell-Sabalja said, "In Boy Scouts were told to be helpful to help people at all times and that just kind of flows with it community service is helping other people so why wouldn't that make sense for us to do?"

Troop 1232 from Suffolk County Council spent all day digging trenches, pulling weeds and beautifying the outside of tamarack Each troop has a community service day during their time here, they are all assigned to a different location. Scouts said it feels good to help.

Will Boery told us, "It just feels right to help someone out help the community make the community a better place so people can have a better time and it's just better for everyone"

Boy Scouts said that this was an amazing experience and they loved helping the community.

