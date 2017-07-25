Kids can soon cross the galaxy like Luke Skywalker with replica - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kids can soon cross the galaxy like Luke Skywalker with replica Landspeeder

SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — Kids all across the galaxy can now travel like “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker with a new replica Landspeeder made by Radio Flyer. 

Its top speed is 5mph, and goes 2mph when backing up, according to Radio Flyer.

The craft fits two people with a weight capacity of 130 pounds, and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Landspeeder pilots also have an interactive dashboard with lights and sounds from the movies.

The speeder is available for preorder on the Toys ‘R’ Us site for $499. The estimated shipping date is Sept. 5.

