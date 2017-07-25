Saint Albans Police Warn About Electric Company Scam

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police says they have taken many reports of a new phone scam hitting the area.

Officers have been told that people are receiving phone calls from someone who says they are a local electric provider. The caller says to the victim that they have an overdue electric bill of $999, and they have 30 minutes to bring the payment to the Central Office in Beckley, WV or their power will be disconnected.

Once the victim tells the caller that they can not make it to Beckley in 30 minutes, the caller tells the victim to go to their local Rite Aid Pharmacy, place the money on a "POP" card, and wait for a call back in 30 minutes to take a payment over the phone only using the pre-approved "POP" card.

The phone number that keeps getting reported is 877-651-6184. The caller is reported to be speaking with broken English.