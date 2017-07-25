Beckley Man Sentenced for Arson at Willbrian Apartments

One Beckley man who ignited a fire at the Willbrian Apartments in Beckley faced the judge in Raleigh County on Tuesday (7/25).

"When I seen them, I just basically put my hands behind my back," said James Thomas who is charged with arson in the third degree. Thomas faces prison time after pleading guilty to lighting a destructive dumpster fire at the Willbrian Apartments in Beckley.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Benjamin Hatfield said this act of violence happened after a verbal fight, "He became incensed and very angry then set fire to the dumpster."

Thomas caused over $500 in damage, but officials said it's not just the property that is a concern, it's the worry this could have gone further. "Had he not been chased and apprehended by the Beckley City Police Department, I don't know what lengths the retaliation would've went to," said Hatfield.

Thomas faced up to three years behind bars for the felony charge. Thomas plead guilty on Tuesday morning (7/25) and he will now serve a determinate sentence of one year in prison for arson in the third degree and officials said Thomas is no stranger to legal trouble. Thomas was previously convicted for robbery and Hatfield said he name is well known in the criminal justice system, "In 2016 alone, he has a half of a dozen arrests."

With that in mind, the court is pressuring him to change his behavior because if commits another felony once he is released, he could land a life sentence behind bars. Hatfield added a big thank you to the Beckley City Police for their efforts in securing the arrest and conviction.