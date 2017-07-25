Detectives in Bluefield search for attempted murder suspect

A shooting from April 2017 is still under investigation in Bluefield, WV. Now detectives with the Bluefield Police Department are asking for help from the community to close the case.

Tauren Miller is wanted in connection with the shooting which was the result of a domestic dispute. He is facing an attempted murder charge. There is no word on the identity or condition of the victim. Investigators said Miller is believed to still be in the area.

Anyone with information on Tauren Miller's location is asked to contact the Bluefield, WV Police Department at 304-327-6101 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.