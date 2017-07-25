Girl Scouts Add New STEM Badges

The Girl Scouts of America announced they are adding new badges to encourage more girls to enter STEM fields.

The organization announced the addition of 23 new badges for science, technology, engineering, math, and the outdoor achievements.

Girl Scouts earn the badges through activities like designing model race cars, writing code, programming robots, and going on environmentally conscious camping trips. The new experiences are meant to address "the lack of exposure many girls have to STEM," Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo said.

Acevedo became a Girl Scout when she was 7-years-old, and was previously an engineer and worked for NASA's jet propulsion lab. She later worked at IBM and Dell before creating and selling a software startup.

The addition of these new badges comes on the heels of the Cybersecurity badges.