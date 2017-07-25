Help for back to school shopping

Many parents are already out doing back to school shopping, and as many of you know school supplies are not cheap.

In 2014 American parents spent on average $100 per student on school supplies. School supplies can be anything from number 2 pencils to clothing for kids.

With that number only increasing year after year, and many house holds having more than just one student per student, many parents are looking at ways to save money.

The Salvation Army in Princeton may have an option for some parents including clothing for kids.

"We've got it all covered. We get a lot of clothing and we're thankful for that. We have it all," Raymond Pruitt.

You will have to meet a minimum income requirements. For more information on their voucher program contact the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Princeton at 304-425-2514.

