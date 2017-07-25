Virginia woman admits stealing hospital patient information

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman accused of taking hospital patients' information has pleaded guilty to identity theft.



Forty-one-year-old Angela Roberts of Stephenson, Virginia, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Martinsburg.



Roberts admitted using someone else's personal information to commit bank fraud in June 2016 in Berkeley County, West Virginia. She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.



According to her indictment, Roberts obtained names, Social Security and driver's license numbers and other sensitive information from the patient database of her employer, WVU Medicine University Healthcare in Martinsburg.



Another defendant, Ajarhi Roberts of Stephens City, Virginia, is accused of using that information to open credit card and other financial accounts in the patients' names. The Roberts aren't related.



