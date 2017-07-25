Historian speaking during Fort Henry commemoration

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A historian and author will speak during the events commemorating the 240th anniversary of the first siege of Fort Henry and the 235th anniversary of the second siege.



Allan Spencer will present "War Process of Native American Warriors at Fort Henry."



Spencer provides demonstrations at historic sites to try to show how Eastern Woodlands Native Americans lived and has researched and written on the culture.



The event is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling.



The Wheeling chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Fort Henry chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution are co-hosting the yearlong program.



Spencer's presentation is free and open to the public.