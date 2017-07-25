Texans arrive for training camp today

A Pro NFL team will be making its way to Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans will head to e Greenbrier Resort to start their training camp.

The players will start training Wednesday and will continue through August 17th.

The Texans will also hold two joint practices with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on August 15th and 16th.

This is the first time that the Texans have held their training camp outside Houston.

They will be in White Sulphur Springs at around 5:30 Tuesday and the Greenbrier wants to make them feel welcome.

The resort is encouraging local residents to come out and welcome the Texans.

Be sure and stay tuned to 59 News and to our website for more information on their arrival.