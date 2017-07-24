People protest against repealing the Affordable Care Act

President Trump's visit to the Summit Bechtel Reserve caught the attention of many people living in our area. Monday afternoon a group of people took this visit as an opportunity to speak out about President Trump's healthcare bill.

Dozens of West Virginians picketed just outside the Summit Bechtel Reserve to urge Senator Capito to maintain her no-vote stance on the repeal of the affordable care act.

"We're sure that's going to be one of the points on his visit, not just the speech. So we're attempting to put pressure on the Senator and make sure that she knows the repeal of the Affordable Care Act will hurt West Virginians," said Protest Organizer, David Pritt.

It's a cause that hits close to home for Rusty Williams. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. At the time he didn't have health care. While he fought for weeks to get health insurance, his cancer spread.

"In that six weeks the cancer spread to my back and everything got worse. I'm a big proponent of we need a medicare system for all here. There's no reason why anyone should have to get legal help to get health insurance," Williams said.

But on Monday, he didn't just advocate for himself.

"291,000 kids in West Virginia stand to lose health care coverage. They gained it through the medicare expansion and if that goes away then they're basically tossed off their insurance immediately," Williams added.

Not everyone at the protest was on the same page.

"I appreciate what these people have done, regardless of whether or not I think it's right. It is peaceful, there's children, there's West Virginians speaking their mind and that's what West Virginia is all about," said protest participant, Shawn Pino.