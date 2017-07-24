Sen. McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sen. McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP health care legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

McCain's office made the dramatic announcement late Monday in a brief statement saying he looks forward "to continue working on important legislation including health care reform."

Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

They have almost no margin for error making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.

