President Trump Speaks to Thousands of Scouts in Fayette County

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to the Boy Scout Jamboree (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has jokingly threatened to fire his health secretary if a crucial vote to repeal "Obamacare" fails.

Trump told thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering in West Virginia that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price "better get" the votes to begin debate on health care legislation Tuesday.

Otherwise, Trump said he'd repeat his tagline from "The Apprentice," the reality show he once starred in: "You're fired."

The comment drew laughs from the crowd and Trump gave Price a friendly pat on the shoulder, suggesting he'd been joking.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she'd taken the comment that way as well.

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump will address thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering on Monday.

That makes him the eighth president to attend the National Scout Jamboree, the organization says. More than 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers are at the 10-day event, typically held every four years. President Barack Obama did not attend during his two terms, although he addressed a 100th anniversary event in 2010 by video.

Each U.S. president serves as honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to the group on Friday. The organization is honoring Tillerson, once an Eagle Scout himself, with the development of the Rex W. Tillerson Leadership Center at the West Virginia summit site.

