Preparing For President Trumps Arrival

There's a lot of work that goes into preparing a president's visit. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport has been prepping for President Trumps arrival for a week. Officials with the airport said President Trumps safety is their top priority and they are responsible for everything that happens on the runway.

"Most of the things we are involved in is the grounds and everything that it takes to secure the area and being able to have the staff and the equipment screened and have them prepared," said, Tom Cochran.

They are also responsible for maintaining air service. The airport tired to balance the needs of the president with regular corporate services at the airport, and employees are doing their best to make sure everything runs like any other day.

Cochran, told us, "So far the people associated with the president have worked with us very good to do that."

Locals came out to the Raleigh County Memorial airport to catch a glimpse of the presidential preparations. Locals we spoke with said they're excited for the visit, and they understand the need for tight security.

"I'm sure they'll be tight, they always are but that's good, we need to protect our president he is our leader and he's doing what he can to make our country better and I support him and I'm excited that he's coming," said, Johnny McGee.

7/24/17