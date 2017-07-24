Thieves strike at out of town residents

Police in Lewisburg are investigating a string of break-ins that have happened throughout the month of July. The first reported incident happened in Rolling Hills on July 3. Nothing appeared to have been taken in that burglary. The next incident happened on July 9 in Underwood estates. A third break-in happened on July 23 in Crowfield Circle. Antique coins and jewelry were taken in each of those crimes.

According to Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover the suspect or suspects appear to be targeting homes where the residents are out of town. Chief Stover is encouraging homeowners to take precautions before going on vacation. Those include letting someone know when they are going to be gone, such as the police department or a neighbor. Also leave lights on inside the house and make certain all doors and windows are locked.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.