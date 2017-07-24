WVSOM Holds Orientation

Future Physicians are preparing to expand their mind. Over two hundred Students are lining up for orientation at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Today students are gathered for a meet and greet and their white coat fitting. Their are many eager students who have come from across the country to start their journey in medicine.



"When we consider all four classes we have a lot of students and we have someone from almost every state in the country so as far as California, Alaska, Hawaii, just a very diverse group," said Eddie Bridges, Associate Dean of Pre-Clinical Education.



Students at WVSOM will begin their classes next week.