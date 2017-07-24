Greenbrier County Working to Implement Project Lifesaver

Greenbrier County Sheriffs are training to help make it easier for families to find a loved one who wonders off. Every minute counts when searching for a lost or wandering loved one. The Greenbrier County Sheriffs Office recognizes that time is precious when loved ones are lost, so they are training to implement Project Lifesaver in the Community.

Josh Lipton, knows first hand what it's like to have a loved one that can wander.

"My mother has had dementia for the last six years, if she was living on her own or living with me it would be very easy for her to wander off if there wasn't some one keeping an eye on her all the time," said Lipton.

Project Lifesaver is used for people with cognitive disabilities like, Dementia, Down Syndrome and Alzheimers. Police can track an individual wearing a transmitter wristband, if they get lost.



"A conventional search usually lasts about nine days, and at least a third are never found, this search takes thirty minutes or less usually," said Sue Patalano, State Coordinator for Project Lifesaver.

On August fourteenth people can sign up for the program and it will be implemented on October first. If you are interested and want to know more, you can contact the Greenbrier Count Sheriff's Office.



"The success rate has been no fatalities and no serious injuries since April 1999 out of 3293 searches," Patalano said.