RESA 1 Principal Summit

165 educators from southern West Virginia descended on Pipestem State Park. Southern West Virginia educators are learning about new techniques to improve school atmosphere. The educators are focused on the four C's of High Quality Standards. Culture, curriculum, climate and collaboration. Nelson Spencer, Superintendent of McDowell County Schools, told us " The entire event is revolved around culture and improving the culture within a school system. And we all know that the principal, the lead administrator of that school system sets the stage for that culture so that's what we're learning here." David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, said " We want to be able to examine the culture of each school individually and let the principals work with their staff to uh establish that positive culture and the collaborative culture that will help schools grow."

Wyoming County schools brought 12 of its' principals to the event to learn key strategies for improving a schools' atmosphere. Deirdre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, told us " we can work together to meet the needs of every student and to continue to grow not only as a school but as a school system." However, putting these changes into effect will be easier said than done. Kim Rodes, Superintendent of Summers County Schools, said " so many times once they become a principal and they get a school, the training is extremely limited. It's mostly geared towards your teaching staff and uh administrators are like the forgotten few. And sometimes we have to build them up and that's what this summit is all about."

The RESA One Principal Summit will run through Wednesday.