Tick Population is on the Rise

As more people head outside to enjoy the great outdoors, they need to remember their bug spray. Between the months of April and September, ticks can be commonly found across the mountain state. According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of cases in West Virginia have increased from 2001 to 2015. Ticks can cause lyme disease in humans. To prevent against tick bites, they are a few things one can do both naturally and chemically to protect themselves. Cheryl and Jim Shaker, Visitors to Pipestem State Park, " so we do a lot of natural, organic. And we use a product with permethrin, that's not the brand name, but it's from the chrysanthemum plant. And we spray our hats and our shirts, anything that's going to be outdoors." If you are bitten by a tick, you're supposed to remove it as quickly as possible and see your doctor if a rash occurs.