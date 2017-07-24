Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Event Coming

If you're a fan of beer, bacon, or bourbon - an event coming up might be right up your alley. A festival called Beer, Bacon and Bourbon occurs August 26th at Pipestem Spa. Local vendors will be teaming up to provide food and desserts made with bacon, beer and bourbon. There will be many bands leading up to the main performance - which will be a guns n' roses tribute band. And If that's not your jam, there will also be other music like a beastie boys tribute band. Anna Ferraraccio, CEO of Pipestem Spa & Event Center, told us " We have a bourbon tasting party that particular day, so it's Saturday starts at 5 o'clock. And we have 14 bourbons. All the bourbons are rare, unusual, and um sophisticated bourbons that we brought in just for this event. " They will also have the McGregor vs Mayweather fight starting at 10. And they will be installing two more tvs just for the fight.