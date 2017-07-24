Lewisburg Police search for burglary suspect

A break-in at a store in Lewisburg on July 2, 2017 leads to the arrest on one man and the search for another. The burglary was at the "Very Thing." According to investigators, a door to the business was forced open and nearly $4,000 in rare coins was stolen.

Police said two men were identified as suspects in the case. James Braswell and Bruce Plumley are facing burglary charges. Braswell was arrested shortly after the crime happened. Plumley is still on the run. He is also a person of interest in burglaries at homes in the Lewisburg area.

Anyone with information on Plumley's location is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.