Food Handlers Class Offered in Advance of the State Fair of WV

There is a lot of work that goes into getting ready for the State Fair of West Virginia. One of those things is to have a food handlers class for anyone looking to serve or cook up food. To help with that, the Greenbrier County Health Department will be conducting a food handler class before the State Fair of West Virginia begins.

There will not be a class held on the third Thursday in August 2017.

The class will be held on the state fairgrounds in the State Fair of WV Administrative Building Conference room. You're asked to park in the free parking lot an go through the tunnel to the class.

The classes will be held:

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m

A Spanish language class will be held at the Greenbrier County Health Department in the upstairs conference center. Use the front door entrance. That class is set for Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

To register fro the class call (304) 645-1539.

Cash is only accepted to take the class. For a 2 year certification, the cost is $10 for Greenbrier County only. For a 2 year statewide card, the cost is $20.00.

The only online class accepted in Greenbrier County for a food handler card is www.statefoodsafety.com .