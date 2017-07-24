Capito, Manchin Announce Pipeline Safety Funding

The U.S.Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is awarding a total of $561,279 to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. The funding will support the state's efforts to ensure pipeline safety.

The announcement came from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.

"Energy production has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years," Senator Capito said. "In order for West Virginia to seize the economic benefits of this growth, we must ensure that energy products are transported safely and effectively. This funding is great news and will help protect West Virginians, as well as our valuable natural resources."

"No profit is worth compromising the safety of our workers in West Virginia, and grants like these will allow more workers to be trained through state pipeline safety programs. These programs are critical for our workers and their success, and this funding will help them continue to safety serve the Mountain State," said Senator Manchin.