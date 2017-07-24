Man dies after being pinned between car, utility pole

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.

Police say Timothy McKay, of Toledo, was standing near his idling car outside his home when the vehicle slipped into reverse shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. The car rolled down the street and struck McKay, pinning him against the pole. McKay was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not know why the man got out of his car, but they are continuing to investigate.

