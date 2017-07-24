Accident on Route 19 in Beaver

Crews are on the scene of an accident on Route 19 in the area of Beaver and Daniels on Monday, July 24, 2017. It happened at around 10:15 a.m. near the Dish Cafe and Dollar General.

Firefighters with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene. At this time there is no word on how the accident happened. According to officials, one person was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on that person's name or condition.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. Drivers who are traveling in the area are asked to use caution and expect delays.