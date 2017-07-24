Shenandoah Valley says airline provider performing poorly

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (AP) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport wants a different commercial airline service provider.



The News Leader reports that Airport Executive Director Greg Campbell is urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace ViaAir with another provider due to what Campbell describes as poor performance by ViaAir.



Campbell says in a letter to federal officials that ViaAir's performance improved for a while but that service has again "deteriorated to an unacceptable level." He says the poor service is causing problems for residents and hurting local businesses.



ViaAir replaced Silver Airways as the sole carrier for the airport in November 2016.



ViaAir did not immediately respond to a phone message left Sunday by The Associated Press.



