Search for missing Staunton man

Virginia State Police, and the Staunton Police Department are searching for a missing Staunton man with a cognitive impairment.
73 year old Charles Carroll Alsop is a white man with blue eyes ,and grey hair. He's 6'0" and weighs 158 lbs, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a grey zip pullover, and loafers.
Police are worried that his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Alsop also has vision problems.
If you have any information that could help find Mr. Alsop contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.