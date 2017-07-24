Search for missing Staunton man

Virginia State Police, and the Staunton Police Department are searching for a missing Staunton man with a cognitive impairment.

73 year old Charles Carroll Alsop is a white man with blue eyes ,and grey hair. He's 6'0" and weighs 158 lbs, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a grey zip pullover, and loafers.

Police are worried that his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Alsop also has vision problems.

If you have any information that could help find Mr. Alsop contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.