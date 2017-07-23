Secretary of State Mac Warner to Welcomes President Trump to WV

For President Trump's first trip to the Mountain State since he has been in office many are excited.

President Trump will be the first President in 12 years to attend the National Jamboree which is held every four years.

Secretary of State Mac Warner is anticipating to welcome the president with excitement.

"But there is really no other place like the Summit Bechtel Reserve. It is a world class opportunity for scouts from all over the country who will want to return year after year. It made me want to be a teenager again and try every activity available," Warner said.

President Trump will be arriving on Monday (7/24) to address the thousands of boy scouts.

"These Scouts are the future leaders of America and the future leaders of West Virginia," Warner said. "And West Virginians are proud to host these young adults with such a unique opportunity to excel while showcasing our beautiful resources that we call home."



President Trump will land in Air Force 1 at the Raleigh County Regional Airport late Monday afternoon (7/24). He will then arrive at the Jamboree between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. He is expected to address those in attendance beginning at 6 p.m.