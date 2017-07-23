Gov. Justice Shows Excitement for the President's Arrival

With the Jamboree in town many well known faces are making their way to the mountain state. From local politicians to those from the White House, many politicians are making the trip.

Monday (724) one face known to everyone in the United States will be arriving, that is President Donald Trump. With the president's arrival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve for the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree, Governor Jim Justice had a few remarks to make.

"Having the President of the United States in West Virginia is a tremendous honor. A visit from President Trump will be the cherry on top of this year's successful Boy Scout Jamboree. A presidential visit will help showcase West Virginia to the world and demonstrates that President Trump hasn't forgotten about our state. I look forward to welcoming the President and celebrating the mission of the Boy Scouts," said Governor Jim Justice.

President Trump is expected to arrive in Fayette County to speak to the large group of scouts.