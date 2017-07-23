MISSING: State Police Search for a Suicidal Woman

Misty Reynolds was last seen near Welch, WV this past Wednesday (7/19) at approximately 4 p.m. after she started to have suicidal thoughts. Reynolds' family members said she told them she was going to kill herself.

Reynolds was last known to be driving a black 2006 Saturn Ion II with West Virginia tags. Misty has long brown hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5'08" tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Misty is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Reynolds gave no location as to where she was going and is using a fake number making it impossible to ping her phone for a location.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or sightings should contact the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment at 304-436-2101 or the Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.