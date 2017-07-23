CRASH: Vehicle Rolls Over on I-77 Southbound

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers told 59 News there was an accident on I-77 Southbound near the Tamarack exit. It all happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday evening (7/23). Drivers told 59 News, the Tamarack exit is closed. Due to the closure, there is traffic backed up on Interstate 77 Southbound.

The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on the interstate then rolled over. Luckily, that vehicle didn't crash into anyone else.

Dispatchers told 59 News the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department along with JanCare Ambulance Service and the turnpike law enforcement were on scene.

The drivers condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with 59 News for the latest updates on this story.