Fayetteville businesses benefit from Boy Scout Jamboree tourism

They Boy Scout Jamboree has brought thousands to Fayette County for the week. It's a boost in tourism area business owners are benefiting from.

"Wednesday morning, when everybody was rolling in we had people going to the reserve that were waiting at the door when we opened so we've certainly seen a good push this time around," said Secret Sandwich Society Owner, Lewis Rhinehart.

Rhinehart says they've had non-stop business since the Jamboree came to town. In their peak dining hours, people have had to wait up to an hour and a half for a seat at their table.

"The staff and families are able to come off campus this year and I think word is getting out about Fayetteville. It's just such a nice destination. We have six independent restaurants right here in town, all within walking distance of each other, all doing different things," Rhinehart added.

It's not just dining destinations locals are recommending.

"We've sent so many people out to Long Point on hikes and they just love the area. So hopefully they come back with their families even after the Jamboree," said Cathedral Cafe Owner, Wendy Bayes.

Bayes is another business owner who says the event is a great boost for business.

"It's really hard to schedule for them because there's only so many people you can cram into a space. But luckily, in Fayetteville we have this total hub of restaurants and businesses where we can spread them out," Bayes added.

