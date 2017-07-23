New River Gorge water levels not effected by recent dry spell

With the recent dry weather we've had, 59 News caught up with experts to see if that weather pattern has impacted the New River Gorge River.

Officials from Adventures on the Gorge say the river level is normal for the summer weather. They measure levels using data sent to them via satellite from the U.S. Geological Survey.

"Summer is the time of year you expect to have lower water levels. The water temperature is about 78 degrees. The rivers are beautiful. The lower the river gets the prettier they become because all the rocks get exposed. So this time of year when we're dealing with a lot of families, a lot of Boy Scout Troops, this is the perfect water level," said Adventures on the Gorge Owner, Dave Arnold.

They also keep an eye on weather trends and river levels from nearby states like Virginia and North Carolina.