Patchwork Quilt Show Blankets Graham Middle

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
BLUEFIELD, Va -


 A beloved past time tradition returns to Graham Middle School.

  Its the 6 Annual Patchwork Quilters Jamboree. Several vendors set up inside the school showing off hundreds of award winning quilts. 
 The jamboree also hosts classes, and quilting demonstrations. 
"We have over a 120 quilts hanging here today, we have a couple of special exhibits one of them is right here it is Mr. bill Dalton and his mother Ethel's quilts and she is 100 years old and she still quilts," Organizer Betty Watson said.  

  This years theme for the show included traditional and artistic designed quilts. 

