Tazewell Fair Hosts Dog Show Contest

The Tazewell County fair wrapped up on Saturday.

The festival provided a little something for everyone and in the morning it was all about the animals.

The fair featured a dog show contest.

Owners dressed their cute little pooches in all different kinds of costumes and they were even

given a chance to win prizes for competing.

" They are participating in various different classes such as most mysterious breed, costume class, best in show, largest and smallest so they are just having a good time out here today bringing their pets and spending the day with their furry friends," Pet Show Coordinator, Taylor Estep said.



In addition to the pet shows, families also enjoyed unlimited carnival rides, food and live music.

