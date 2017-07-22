Annual Shrine Horse Show Trots Into Bluefield

This weekend The Bluefield Shrine Club hosted its 48th Annual Horse Show.

The event is known to be a popular tradition that attracts hundreds of riders, horses, and spectators from the two Virginia's.

On Saturday the kids got their to shine.

"We have a lot events called academy classes and that's for the kids that are just getting started in the horse show world. And you know some more classes for the more advanced riders as well but the kids are really the main focus on Saturday morning," announcer Wyatt Lilly said.

The Horse Show has been around for 48 years. Contestants are as young as six years old are judged on horsemanship and ringmanship.

"How well they ride, they are judged on like their posture, their control that they have over the animal and how well they navigate in the show ring." Lilly said.

Arianna bishop is 9 years old and is from Princeton. She's always had a passion for horses

"Probably because they are my favorite animal and they are really fun," she said.

Saturday she took home the blue ribbon award for the Best Groomed Horse.

Her older sister Leigh Kauffelt is an award-winning professional horse rider. She said there's a lot that goes into the grooming competition



"It goes from washing their horse, to their feet, their tails, their bodies, and they have to have haircuts just like we do. They get shined up before every ride," she said.

The Horse Show concludes Saturday night with adult and kids championship competitions.

