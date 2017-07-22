UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory LIFTED in Fayette County

UPDATE 7/22: At 3:35 P.M. the water boil advisory has been lifted for Fayette County.

The West Virginia American Water Company confirmed that water is now safe to drink and use.

If you do have any questions concerning the quality of your water you can call 1-800-685-8660.

Saturday (7/22) 59 News received reports the water main break in Oak Hill which left many residents without clean water.

Officials said a boil water advisory is still in effect after the water main break on Thursday night (7/20).

About 4,000 water customers have been impacted and some have told 59 News their water looks very cloudy. With that in mind, 59 News reached out to the West Virginia American Water Company who said, the boil water advisory will be in effect for at least another 24 hours.

As a result they urge all customers to boil their water before drinking it and cooking with it.

Anyone with questions about the quality of their water is urged to call the West Virginia American Water Company at 1-800-685-8660.