Ronceverte Main Street hosts Expo at the Depot

Ronceverte Main Street hosted the first ever Expo at the Depot, a fundraiser that aims to fill the pantries of Greenbrier County food shelters.

"It's been really fun. It turned out really well. There's been a big crowd. We had a lot of people stop by," said Wine Girl Charm Owner, Stephanie Meadows.

Edgar Avenue was filled with people shopping, sampling festival food and enjoying live music. It was all for a charitable reason.

"In addition to the booth fee, they collected canned goods to donate to the food banks down here so that was a good thought and a good idea and we were glad to participate in that," Meadows added.

Along with accepting canned goods at the event, many vendors donated 10% of their sales to help provide food items to local shelters. As one of the event coordinators, Tammy Rhodes says the shelters have had a hard time recovering from the food items they lost in the June 2016 flood.

While they receive the most donations around the holidays, she says their need for non-perishable food continues year-round.

"We hope by next year there will be twice as many craft and food vendors and we just want everybody to come out and have a good time, but we hope each year it will increase and be more fun each year," Rhodes said.

While all donations are accepted, shelters are in the greatest need for items like meats, cereal and oatmeal.