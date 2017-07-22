Greenbrier County Youth Camp hosts 20th Annual Fun Day

Kids in Lewisburg got involved in the 20th Annual Fun Day fundraiser for the Greenbrier County Youth Camp. About 150 kids signed up for the fun filled event. Children got to jump around in a bounce house, have some fun with face paint and get involved in a variety of arts and crafts.

This annual fundraiser helps provide activities and supplies for kids visiting the camp.

"It's a time for them to come out and enjoy, get a free teddy bear if they want it. But this benefits the camp and whenever kids come to our camp, whether it be underprivileged youth or 4-H camps, we have activities that they can do and learn," said Greenbrier County Youth Camp Director, Andrew Cochran.

The day of fun came to a close with a teddy bear parade.