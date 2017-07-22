Lewisburg hosts Greenbrier Valley Farmers Market

Folks in Lewisburg had the chance to stop by the Greenbrier Valley Farmers Market on Saturday. People could shop from local vendors offering fruits and vegetables grown in Greenbrier County, or neighboring counties.

Along with produce, the market offered meat, bakery goods and crafts.

"It's great for the farmer and it's great for the public. We can make a living and keep our dollars right here in the county, which is so important. We also have the ability to sell food we know is grown properly. We do organic, non organic. Each farmer does it their own way," said Greenbrier Valley Farmers Market Secretary, Joanna Kiddle.

The Farmers Market is held just outside downtown Lewisburg every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They'll close for the season in October.