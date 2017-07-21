Relay for Life fundraiser draws crowds in Beckley

Friday night people in Beckley got involved in Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

"I always tell everybody that I'm a walking miracle. I'm blessed," said two-time cancer survivor, Jeanette Hughes.

Hughes was first diagnosed in 2007 with a sarcoma and then again in 2009 with breast cancer. This was also when she first became involved with the American Cancer Society's Look Good, Feel Better program. Now that she's been in remission for eight years, she continues to give back.

"It's a blessing in disguise. Nobody knows until they get here and walk the track, meet all the other survivors and participate. It's truly an amazing event," Hughes added.

The event honors cancer survivors like Hughes, along with caregivers. Event coordinators are hoping to raise $60,000 for the cause.

"Relay for Life is designed to bring the community together. First of all to honor survivors and to honor the caregivers and to bring everybody together to fight cancer," said Relay for Life Media Chair, Pat Davis.

People could also learn how to fight cancer. Members from the Appalachian Regional Hospital's new oncology center were at the fundraiser talking to people about their services.

"They're all here talking about what services they're going to offer and how to get in touch with them and why it's important to continue care," said ARH Home Care Store Manager, Amanda Jones.

The oncology center is set to open in August. The Relay for Life fundraiser ended late Friday evening with a luminary ceremony honoring loved ones lost to cancer.