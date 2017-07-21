President Trump to Attend National Scout Jamboree

In a statement from Senator Shelley Moore Capito Friday evening, Capito said President Donald Trump will be attending the National Scout Jamboree in Fayette County on Monday, July 24.

“I'm thrilled President Trump will be making his first trip to West Virginia as president on Monday," Capito said. "At the Jamboree, the president will have an opportunity to see the future leaders of our country. I look forward to welcoming him to the Mountain State.”

A time and exact location for the President's visit have not been announced.

