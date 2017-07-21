Scouts learn the importance of STEM at 2017 National Jamboree

The Scouts were learning more than just survival skills at the National Jamboree. Science, technology, engineering, and math were the focus on Friday, July 21st.

The scouts were able to get up close and personal with liquid nitrogen, solve a crime in the forensics lab, and even weld their own metal eagle. According to the National Director of STEM for the BSA, April McMillan, this was part of the BSA's larger initiative to teach important life skills through STEM.

"Scouting is really about character and leadership. A lot of people think its about the outdoors and camping and backpacking. That's a lot of fun and we use those to teach character and leadership, but we can just likewise use STEM to deliver those same ideals," said McMillan.

The BSA promotes STEM outside of the jamboree through its STEM Nova Award Program and is unveiling a co-ed STEM Scout Program this fall.