It's not just about the boy scouts at the 2017 National Jamboree

Girls are also having fun at the 2017 National Jamboree

Boy scouts are not the only scouts attending the 2017 National Jamboree. Girls have also been taking advantage of all the fun activities the jamboree has to offer.

The BSA offers several co-ed scouting opportunities for girls to have the chance to develop the same valuable skills as the Boy Scouts. Venture Scout, Maddy Hagers, was grateful for everything scouting has taught her.

"I've gotten to just solidify my leadership skills, I've gotten to start a website, start a company, and a lot of the confidence I've gotten through venturing has let me be able to do those things," said Hagers.

Venture Scouts is a co-ed program which provides high adventure while teaching leadership and character building. It is one of the several ways girls can get involved in scouting.