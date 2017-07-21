Boy Scouts at Jackie Withrow Hospital

Boy scouts from Bay Lakes Council in Wisconsin made their way over to the Jackie Withrow Hospital. They were assigned to do community service for the Beckley area. 37 scouts from troop 2208 beautified the landscape outside, and painted. They said helping others is just a part of being a boy scout.

"I think in general it's just a valuable part of scouting and it's something that the boys and I have learned throughout our scouting career, our duty to serve other people at all times so it's just a natural part of that," said, Bailey Rose.

The Bay Lakes Council we be continuing to do community service projects in the Beckley area throughout the time they are here.

7/21/17