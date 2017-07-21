Loud Boom Remains Under Investigation

Shortly before 11p.m. last night people heard a loud boom in Bradley and Beckley all the way to Ghent.

People in the Prosperity area said their homes shook and that the sound woke them up.

"The house just kind of shook a little bit huge boom I got up to go check on the wife and see and then looked outside but it sounded like someone had hit one of the peers or something outside the house, a loud boom" Randall Brickey said.

59News reached out to several different agencies and local military bases in the area to find out if the sound could have come from a sonic boom.

So far, no one claims to know what happened.

The National Weather service had several reports of a loud noise as well as a bright flash of light in the sky. They said this is not weather related.

Lawrence Messinna with the department of Military affairs and homeland security says they have ruled out any land explosions, mine explosions, or arson as the cause.

A spokesperson from the Green Bank Telescope said a meteorite was highly unlikely as the cause last night.