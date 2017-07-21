Boy Scouts Travel From Hawaii

While some of us say hello, for these scouts they say aloha. The Aloha Council from Oahu, Hawaii traveled 5000 miles to make it here for the jamboree.

In fact, it took them 2 plane rides and a bus trip. For these scouts they say West Virginia is definitely different.

Devin Hartzell said, "It's a completely different culture like it's just a different place you know two different worlds almost even though we're in the same country."

Although the overall culture may be different, the boy scout culture remains the same.

Devin Hartzell, told us, "I think boy scouts is something that doesn't change very much. What we do like on outings is different like troops back home go hike Haleakala for example but I know there are people over here like hike different places and do different things but the program is generally the same."

They aren't the only troops coming from Hawaii.

"There are actually two different councils coming from Hawaii. One is the aloha council which I'm a part of and the other is Maui county council which I think includes; Kahoolawe, Maui, Molokai and Lanai," Ty Gonzales, told us.

Boys on the reserve are excited to meet these scouts from so far away. They say they're quite popular.

"We actually get mobbed by people wanting to trade for our patches because there are some from so far away like 5000 miles."

The Aloha Council said they're extremely excited to be a part of this amazing experience and hope to come again.

7/21/17

