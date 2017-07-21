Parts of Fayette County Under Boil Water Advisory

A water main break is causing a flood of trouble for people living in Fayette county.

West Virginia American Water says at least 4,000 customers were left without water overnight.

Businesses in Oak Hill were also affected and many were forced to close up shop Friday because of the break.

Service has since been restored but there is still a boil water advisory in effect.

As a result, City Manager Bill Hanabass said residents who were affected need to take some precautions and boil their water before using it.

"Customers should not bathe or cook with the water or clean and certainly not drink that water so really the use of that water would be very very limited and what you should do safely with that water," he said



According to the Water Company the advisory will be in effect until further notice.

If customers have any questions call 1-800-685-8660 or visit www.amwater.com

