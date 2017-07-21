West Virginia highways to get makeover - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia highways to get makeover

Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg.

Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan."

The project will cost roughly $350 million.

Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state.

Justice says the plan will bring 48 thousand jobs to the region.

The process to hire contractors is set to begin Aug. 24 with work beginning in the early fall.  
 

