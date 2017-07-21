Police Still Investigating Neola Shooting

Investigators in Greenbrier county are still looking into a shooting in the Neola area. It happened July 20, along Route 92.



Deputies say Marvel Lamp, 85, shot his wife, Janice Lamp, 71, at their home. Janice is receiving medical attention in the intensive care unit.

"She's still in Charleston Area Medical Center but I'm not sure what her current medical condition is," Bruce Sloan, Greenbrier County Sheriff.



Part of the investigation includes talking with neighbors to find out more about the family. Stay with us, as we continue to follow this story.